City of Kennesaw Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival Announces “Brews & Booze” Recipe Contest, in Partnership with Luzianne® Tea

Kennesaw, GA (May 24, 2023) — The City of Kennesaw Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival, presented by Williams Elleby Law Firm, is excited to announce the “Brews & Booze” recipe contest, in partnership with Luzianne® Tea.

Interested participants are invited to develop a recipe for a mocktail or cocktail using Luzianne Tea and get creative! Submit the recipe with a photo or a video on Instagram or Facebook tagging both Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival and Luzianne Tea and using the hashtag #BrewsandBooze23. All entries must be submitted by 11:59 PM CT on June 21, 2023.

Luzianne and Pigs & Peaches Festival will narrow down to three semi-finalists based on creativity and flavor. The semi-finalists will then go up against each other live at the City of Kennesaw’s Annual Salute to America event where the tasting team will vote on a winner. There will be one final mocktail winner and one final cocktail winner. The winning recipes will be offered exclusively at the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival.

The prize package includes two (2) VIP Experience Tickets to the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival, one year’s worth of family-size bags Luzianne Iced Tea, a custom Luzianne® swag bag, winners will be announced on Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival and Luzianne Tea social media channels, and the winning recipe(s) will be publicly recognized on stage as Official Recipes of the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival.

For more information, please visit https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/brewsandbooze/.

About Luzianne Tea

Founded in 1902, Luzianne is the flagship brand of Reily Foods Company, headquartered in New Orleans, LA. As the South’s original tea maker, Luzianne has perfected the craft of the perfect glass of iced tea for over 100 years. Today, Luzianne Tea is available in several varieties with original black, green, and hibiscus teas and can be enjoyed for any occasion – whether cold-brewed and pre-sweetened or in ready-to-drink bottles, single serve pods, or our original family-size bags. Learn more about Luzianne Tea at www.luzianne.com or on Instagram at www.instagram.com/luziannetea, and more about Reily Foods Company at the corporate website, www.ReilyProducts.com