City of Kennesaw Postpones All Non-Essential Meetings

As cases of the coronavirus increase in Georgia, the City of Kennesaw has decided to postpone all non-essential public meetings beginning today, Thursday, March 12, out of an abundance of caution and out of concern for the health of our citizen volunteers and staff members.

The City Council will continue to have its regular monthly meetings and any meetings that are required due to ordinance processes and/or requirements. Monthly meetings by City boards, commissions and authorities that are not required will be postponed for the next several weeks or until further notice. All board, commission and authority volunteers have been notified of the cancelations via email.

City staff continues to monitor recent reports and information on COVID 19, commonly referred to as Coronavirus, provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

