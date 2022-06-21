City of Kennesaw Recognizes Three Outstanding Community Leaders

Kennesaw, GA (June 21, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw presented three community leaders with the inaugural Follow the Leader award on Monday, June 20. The goal of the Follow the Leader award program is to recognize local community leaders who have made a difference in their service to the City.

The inaugural recipients of the Follow the Leader award are Allison Giddens, Rod Green and Ann Pratt. Allison Giddens is the Founder of the Dave Krache Foundation whose aim is to assist with financial fees related to metro Atlanta kids’ sports’ leagues and teams. Pastor Rod Green, co-pastor of One Church in Marietta, serves on the Kennesaw Police Chief’s Citizens Advisory Board. Green helped organize and lead the City’s Juneteenth events, which spread unity amongst the citizens of our community regardless of race, religion or creed. Ann Pratt was a driving force for building the Inclusive Playground at Swift-Cantrell Park, which is one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the United States.

The award program is a project of the inaugural class of the Kennesaw Leadership Academy. The Kennesaw Leadership Academy is comprised of ten young professionals, representing seven different departments across the City. Leadership development and professional development are the two most important succession-planning tools the City of Kennesaw uses to invest in employees to help them learn, train and grow. By enhancing leadership skills and competencies, the goal of the Kennesaw Leadership Academy is simple: to create a deep pool of potential candidates with wide-ranging leadership skills who are able to step into future leadership roles within the City of Kennesaw.

In return, the Kennesaw Leadership Academy participants will partner with a selection of the award recipients to volunteer their time to support projects, organizations or causes which the award recipients are involved with.