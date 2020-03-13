City of Kennesaw Suspends All Public Events & Programs

Based on guidance and information from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and out of an abundance of caution for the health of our staff and community, the City of Kennesaw has decided to suspend all public events and programs through April 10, 2020. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History and Kennesaw Parks and Recreation will be maintaining normal business hours.

We are taking these precautionary measures to keep our staff, community and those most vulnerable safe and healthy.

As of now, suspended events and programs include:

Parks & Recreation All programs, classes and athletics as of Saturday, March 14, 2020 Bunny Breakfast (3/28)

Smith-Gilbert Gardens Bonsai Study Group (3/14) Guided Bird Walk (3/21) Pop-Up Fundraiser (3/25) Girl Scout Badge Day (3/28)

Southern Museum Women’s History Month Celebration (3/14) Sundays at the Southern (through 4/10) Mommy & Me (through 4/10) Sensory Friendly Afternoons (through 4/10) Homeschool Workshop (4/8)

Other Events Arbor Day (3/20) KKB Electronics & Metal Recycling + Secure Document Shredding (to be rescheduled) KDDA Market Mondays (postponed opening day to 4/13)



City staff continues to monitor recent reports and information on COVID 19, commonly referred to as Coronavirus, provided by CDC and the DPH.

Emergency services remain available.

