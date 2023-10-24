City of Kennesaw to Honor Veterans at Luncheon

Kennesaw, GA (October 19, 2023) — The City of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch on Friday, November 10 at Noon at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive.

All veterans and active-duty military are invited to attend. No identification will be required. A small program will include acknowledgments from Mayor Derek Easterling, guest speaker Brian Moore, Director of the AMES Research Center at Kennesaw State University, a presentation of colors by the North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit and the POW/MIA recognition ceremony by the North Cobb American Legion Post 304. Guests are welcome.

This year’s Veterans Day Luncheon is presented by the Rotary Club of North Cobb, Copeland’s of Kennesaw and Crane Elder Law Firm with support from Safer Window Co, Ryan Family Chiropractic and Williams Elleby Law Firm.

No registration is required for attendance to the event.

For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.