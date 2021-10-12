City of Kennesaw to Honor Veterans at Luncheon

The City of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch on Thursday, November 11 at Noon at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive.

All veterans and active-duty military are invited to attend. No identification will be required. A small program will include acknowledgments from Mayor Derek Easterling, a special guest speaker, a presentation of colors by the North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit and a special ceremony by the North Cobb American Legion Post 304. Guests are welcome.

This year’s Veterans Day Luncheon is presented by the North Cobb Rotary Club, in association with Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home.

Lunch, provided by Copelands, will include Cajun fried turkey breast, gravy, cornbread dressing, green beans with ham, macaroni and cheese, mashed sweet potatoes and pumpkin bread pudding for dessert.

Curbside to-go meals will be available, please register for one at : https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE3NjIwNDY. No registration is required for attendance to the event at the Community Center.

For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.