City of Kennesaw to Host Free Community-Wide Job Fair

Kennesaw, GA (May 17, 2023) — The City of Kennesaw, in partnership with the Kennesaw Business Association, will host a community-wide Job Fair on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Ben Robertson Community Center from 2:00 to 6:00 PM.

Job seekers are invited to attend at no cost. Participating industries include administration, education, trade, government, medical and retail.

Participating local businesses include AC Sweepers and Maintenance, Appleseeds Behavioral Center, Artivion, Inc., Avient Corporation, Beaumont Products, Bobcat of ATL, Cherokee County Public Works, City of Acworth, City of Kennesaw, City of Marietta, Cobb County DOT, Cobb County Schools, Comforting Arms, Compleat Stair Company, Consolidated Engineering Company (CEC), Crane Nuclear, Dirty Dogs Car Wash, Engineered Specialty Products, FedEx Ground, GA Dept of Admin Services, Ga Dept of Community Supervision, GA Dept of Human Services, GA Dept of Revenue, Georgia National Guard, Goldberg’s Group, Goodwill of North Georgia, Greater Wealth Works-Women’s Business Center, Greystar-Avana Kennesaw, Iron Age Office, J.M. Huber, Jim Ellis Volkswagen of Kennesaw, Keller Williams, Kennesaw State University, Let’s Talk Business Consulting, Strategy, & Coaching Group, Puddles & Pups, Rain for Rent, Skin Cancer Specialists, Sparkles, Summer Street Productions, Team Georgia Careers, Thorstrength Fitness, Transdev, United Rentals, WellStar, Window World of Atlanta, Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, Win-Tech, Inc. and Yamaha.