City of Kennesaw to Host Grand Opening Celebration for Inclusive Playground

The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation invite area residents to attend the Grand Opening Celebration for the Inclusive Playground at Swift-Cantrell Park, located at 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW, on Wednesday, December 18 at 11 a.m.

The current playground features nine (9) slides, 11 swings and a main play structure that has 100 feet of ADA ramps and sensory boards. The additions will include four (4) play structures to approximately 5,000 square feet that is currently unused. This will include a main play structure that has wheelchair accessible ramps that lead to a ropes tower, sensory stations, an eight (8) person wheelchair sway fun and a slide. The ramp system will also lead to pod climbers, a tunnel system and climbing apparatuses. The main play structure has 40 feet of shade.

The entire 18,500 square foot space will be made accessible to everyone by removing the wood chips and installing turf. Every child will be able to maneuver the entire space.