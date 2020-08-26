City of Kennesaw to Host Inaugural “Scarecrows on Main”

The City of Kennesaw invites area residents, families, neighborhoods, non-profit, civic and faith-based organizations, local businesses, schools, local sports teams, athletic clubs, etc. to design and create a scarecrow to display on Main Street for the inaugural “Scarecrows on Main.” Participation is free, and the scarecrows will be on display during the month of October!

The application & information packets can be found on the City’s website at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/download/scarecrows-on-main-2020/. The deadline for applications is September 21, 2020. Applications may be returned to Rebecca Graham, Communication & Engagement Manager, at rgraham@kennesaw-ga.gov or by mail, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave., Kennesaw, GA 30144.

The City of Kennesaw will upload images of each scarecrow to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw, where the community will be invited to cast their vote for their favorite scarecrows. The top three scarecrows will be awarded a “People’s Choice” award, and the scarecrow with the most votes will receive bragging rights, as well as a $100 prize. Second place will receive a $50 prize, and third place will receive a $25 prize.