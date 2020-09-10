City of Kennesaw’s First Ever Digital Popular Annual Financial Report

The City of Kennesaw has published its first ever digital Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR), for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019. The PAFR is focused on providing useful information about city operations, services, programs and financial condition to residents and stakeholders. It is designed to deliver this information in a format that is easily understandable.

The financial information in the PAFR summarizes the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). The CAFR contains a much more all-encompassing collection of financial statements, notes, schedules and other relevant data and has been awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for the past nineteen years. It is available in the Finance section of the Document Center.

The PAFR is intended to be a supplement to the CAFR, not a replacement. The City of Kennesaw hopes the community will find it to be informative and beneficial.

The PAFR is available digitally at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/annual-report/.