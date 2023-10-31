City of Kennesaw’s Holiday Extravaganza

KENNESAW, GA (October 31, 2023) – Kennesaw’s Holiday Extravaganza returns this year, inviting the community to help decorate Depot Park with holiday tree displays.

The City of Kennesaw invites area residents, families, neighborhoods, non-profit, civic and faith-based organizations, local businesses, schools, local sports teams, athletic clubs, etc. to decorate a holiday tree to display in Depot Park for the third annual “Holiday Extravaganza.” Be a part of the holiday decorations in Depot Park!

Participation in this event is $10. All monies raised will go to promoting the downtown through beautification projects and events. The City of Kennesaw will provide a metal stake for participants to either tie their tree to or place over. No additional materials will be provided by the City of Kennesaw. Artificial trees and all decorations are the responsibility of the participant. Participants will receive an assigned spot from the City of Kennesaw after the application closes.

The application and information packets can be found on the City’s website at https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/holidayextravaganza/. The deadline for applications is November 19, 2023.