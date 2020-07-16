City of Kennesaw’s Qualified Local Government (QLG) Status Renewed

The City of Kennesaw’s Qualified Local Government (QLG) status was recently awarded renewal by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, following the adoption of the Annual Capital Improvement Element (CIE) Update.

To encourage local governments’ engagement in comprehensive planning, Georgia incentivizes it by allowing cities and counties with DCA-approved comprehensive plans access to a special package of financial resources to aid in implementing their plans. This includes Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), water and sewer loans from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA), economic development funding from the OneGeorgia Authority, and a variety of other programs from DCA and partner agencies. Eligibility for this package of incentives is called Qualified Local Government (QLG) status.

