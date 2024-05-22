City of Kennesaw’s Salute to America to Feature Live Music, Food & Fireworks

Kennesaw, GA (May 22, 2024) — The City of Kennesaw will host its annual Independence Day celebration of freedom, music and fireworks on Wednesday, July 3, from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. in Downtown Kennesaw. Admission to the event is free.

Salute to America will feature live music, food vendors and kids activities. The evening will conclude with a brilliant fireworks finale, visible along Main Street, at 9:30 p.m.

The 70s rock revival band, The Troubadour Project, will be rocking The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater at Depot Park from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. and the Atlanta Rhythm Section will headline The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater from 8:00 – 9:30 p.m.

In addition to street vendors and sponsor booths, attractions will include pay-to-play inflatable amusements. A wide selection of entrées, cold beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. Attendees may bring picnic baskets or coolers. Grills will not be allowed. Reserved seating is available for $10 per chair. The location of the chairs will be on the first two rows of the tiered turf lawn. The number of chairs is limited and will be reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis. Chairs will be randomly assigned.

Chair reservations are available online at www.kennesawjuly3.com.

The 2024 Salute to America event is supported by Williams Elleby Howard & Easter law firm.

Kennesaw city parks are “Breathe Easy Zones”; tobacco products, smoking, and e-cigarettes are prohibited in Depot Park. The event may be canceled or postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

For more information, visit www.kennesawjuly3.com or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.