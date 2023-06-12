City of Kennesaw’s Salute to America to Feature Live Music, Food & Fireworks

Kennesaw, GA (June 12, 2023) — The City of Kennesaw will host its annual Independence Day celebration of freedom, music and fireworks on Monday, July 3 from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. in Downtown Kennesaw. Admission to the event is free.

Salute to America will feature two stages of live music, festive street entertainment, food vendors, and kid’s activities. The evening will conclude with a brilliant fireworks finale, visible along Main Street, at 9:30 p.m.

Trevor Startt will kick off the evening on the Park Stage, performing from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m., and Courtney Dickinson will take the Park Stage from 8:00 – 9:30 p.m. The premiere party band, Band X, will be rocking the Main Stage from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. and DEPARTURE: The Journey Tribute Band will headline the Main Stage from 8:00 – 9:30 p.m.

Due to construction at Depot Park, the Main Stage will be located on Main Street.

In addition to street vendors and sponsor booths, attractions will include pay-to-play inflatable amusements. A wide selection of entrées, cold beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. Attendees may bring picnic baskets or coolers. Grills will not be allowed. A six-foot rectangular table, located in front of the Main Stage, that seats six can be reserved for $75. With the exception of reserved tables near the Main Stage, all seating will be general admission, so please bring a blanket or comfortable low-back chair.

Table reservations are available online at www.kennesawjuly3.com.

Kennesaw city parks are “Breathe Easy Zones”; tobacco products, smoking, and e-cigarettes are prohibited in Depot Park. ATM machines will be available for convenient cash withdrawals. The event may be canceled or postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

Salute to America is presented by Superior Plumbing and supported by Williams Elleby Law Firm and Window World.

For more information, visit www.kennesawjuly3.com or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.