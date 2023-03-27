Community Job Fair

The City of Kennesaw, in partnership with the Kennesaw Business Association, will host a community-wide Job Fair on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Ben Robertson Community Center from 2:00 to 6:00 PM.

Job-seekers are invited to attend at no cost. Participating local businesses include Crane Nuclear, Iron Age Custom Furniture and Pep Boys.

The City of Kennesaw is currently seeking interested employers; interested businesses are encouraged to apply below. Businesses within the municipal limits of the City of Kennesaw are invited to participate at no cost (no charge for a booth). Businesses outside the municipal limits of the City of Kennesaw are subject to a $50 booth rental fee for the event.

For more information, please call (770) 794 – 7075 or email taviles@kennesaw-ga.gov.

Business Registration