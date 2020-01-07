Council Action Summary, 01-06-2020

Reelected Councilmembers James Eaton (Post 1) and Tracey Viars (Post 2), and Mayor Derek Easterling were administered their oaths of office by District 34 State Representative Bert Reeves.

Ratify actions by the License Review Board from their due cause hearing held December 6, 2019 on PM Entertainment LLC dba Luna Lounge, located at 3055 N. Main Street, Suite 106; and receipt of the meeting minutes. Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Approve the request for a Beer, Wine, and Sunday Sales Package License for Albert Foodmart Inc. d/b/a Citgo Kennesaw Food located 2057 North Cobb Parkway, by applicant Raju Karki. Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Pat Ferris was appointed 2020 Mayor Protem. Approved 4-0-1 (Councilmember Ferris abstained). Motion carried.

Approval of RESOLUTION NO. 2020-01, 2020 to designate Tracey Viars as the alternate check signer for 2020. Approved 4-0-1 (Councilmember Viars abstained). Motion carried.

Approval of RESOLUTION NO. 2020-02, 2020 authorizing signatures for the City of Kennesaw and to transmit document to the bank for 2020 new signature cards. Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Authorize the Mayor to sign Lobbyist Registration letter approving Fred Bentley, Jr. and Randall Bentley to lobby on behalf of the City for 2020. Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Ratify 2020 City Appointments: H. Luke Mayes (Chief Judge/Probable Cause Judge), Charles Chesbro (Associate Judge), Richard Blevins (Associate Judge); Randall Bentley (Solicitor); Croy Engineering (City Engineer); Bentley, Bentley and Bentley (law firm), City Manager and City Clerk. Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Mayor and Council (re)appointments to Boards and Commissions for multiple boards, commissions and committees. Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.