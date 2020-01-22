Council Action Summary, 01-21-2020

Approval to renew the land use request submitted by Mashid Irvani for property located at 3521 Cherokee Street.

Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Approval to postpone the rezoning request submitted by Oakmont Pacolet Acquisitions, LLC for property located at 1630 Stanley Road to the February 17th Mayor and Council meeting with the understanding that, as presented, it will go to the Planning Commission on February 5th.

Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Approval to postpone the variance request submitted by Oakmont Pacolet Acquisitions, LLC for property located at 1630 Stanley Road to the February 17th Mayor and Council meeting with the understanding that, as presented, it will go to the Planning Commission on February 5th.

Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Approval of an Alcohol License for Beer, Wine and Sunday Sales for Liem LLC d/b/a Crab Heaven located at 3940 Cherokee Street, Suite 601, Kennesaw, GA 30144.

Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Approval to start the right-of-way abandonment process for Poplar Drive, Russell Drive and Gilham Drive also known as Smith Drive.

Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.