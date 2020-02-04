Council Action Summary, 02-03-2020 Meeting

Request for an Alcohol License for Beer, Wine, Liquor and Sunday Sales for AWIM Restaurants LLC d/b/a The Lokal Restaurant located at 3900 Legacy Park Blvd, Suite B-100, by applicant Allan Williams. Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Request for a lot split plat at 3650 Kennesaw Parkway submitted by Michael D. Bentley/Hayes, James & Associates, Inc. represented by Blake Dexter, and to be zoned Heavy Industrial (HI). Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Consent Agenda Approved engross unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Sale of one cemetery lot to Randy Jones, Section III, Plot 49, Lot D.

Authorization to surplus 2013 Chevrolet Caprice VIN 6G1MK5R35DL814702.