Council Action Summary, 02-03-2020 Meeting

Request for an Alcohol License for Beer, Wine, Liquor and Sunday Sales for AWIM Restaurants LLC d/b/a The Lokal Restaurant located at 3900 Legacy Park Blvd, Suite B-100, by applicant Allan Williams.  Approved unanimously, 5-0.  Motion carried.

Request for a lot split plat at 3650 Kennesaw Parkway submitted by Michael D. Bentley/Hayes, James & Associates, Inc. represented by Blake Dexter, and to be zoned Heavy Industrial (HI).  Approved unanimously, 5-0.  Motion carried.

Consent Agenda  Approved engross unanimously, 5-0.  Motion carried.

Sale of one cemetery lot to Randy Jones, Section III, Plot 49, Lot D. 

Authorization to surplus 2013 Chevrolet Caprice VIN 6G1MK5R35DL814702. 