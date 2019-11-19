Council Action Summary, 11/19/2019

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-10, 2019 granting a de-annexation request submitted by William Morrison for property located at 2108 Shillingwood Drive. Approved 4-1 (Councilmember Blinkhorn opposed). Motion carried.

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-11, 2019 granting a de-annexation request submitted by Susan and Emily Starratt for property located at 2083 Shillingwood Drive. Approved 4-1 (Councilmember Blinkhorn opposed). Motion carried.

Variance request submitted by United Consolidated Master, LLC (Reza Abree) being represented by Robert Good/Ron Engberg for property identified as 2695 Cobb Parkway to request for waiver of stream buffer variance setback. Postpone to the December 16, 2019 Mayor and Council meeting. Vote taken, approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Alcohol License for Beer, Wine and Sunday Sales for Sushiology, LLC d/b/a Sushiology located at 1615 Ridenour Blvd., Suite 207, Kennesaw, GA 30152. Applicants: Wai Han Kwok. Vote taken, approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

2020 annual renewal of the Alcoholic Beverage License for Beer, Wine and Sunday Sales for ADIJI Inc. d/b/a Cherokee Food Mart located at 3326 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw, Georgia 30144. Applicant: Divyesh Patel. Vote taken, approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Revised Final Plat for Village at Fuller’s Chase, submitted by Gaskins Engineering on behalf of the Titleholder Boone Drive Lots, LLC for property along Cherokee Street at Boone Drive. Councilmember Ferris recused himself and left the dais. Vote taken, approved 4-0-1 (Councilmember Ferris abstained). Motion carried.

Consent Agenda Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carred.

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-42, 2019 for dedication of Kennesaw Crossing Trail Easement.

Authorize Day With Santa road closures for December 7, 2019.