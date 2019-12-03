Council Action Summary – 12-02-2019

Consent Agenda, approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Approval of the November 11 and 18, 2019 Mayor and Council executive session minutes and November 18, 2019 regular minutes.

Approve RESOLUTION 2019-43, 2019 to ratify certified election results of the November 5, 2019 Kennesaw election results for Mayor, Council Posts 1 and 2 provided by Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration.

Authorize participation in the FY 2019 Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Subgrantee Agreement, DOJ Grant number 2019-DJ-BX-0555. This JAG grant will provide the Kennesaw Police Department with $10,000 towards the procurement of technical equipment with a deadline of September 30, 2022 to use the grant. The Police Chief recommends participation in the program and to authorize the Mayor to sign as subgrantee and complete the conflict of interest certification.

Request to surplus and dispose of equipment. With Council’s approval to purchase new equipment in the FY 2020 budget, Public Works now has surplus equipment that needs to be disposed. Staff will attempt to sell the surplus items in the open market; however, if no bids are received, the items will be sold as scrap metal. The surplus equipment is as follows: Exmark Lawnmower, Model LZE691KA524, Serial # 312602576; and John Deere Lawnmower Model 2105, Serial 1TC915BVTGT042105. The Public Works Director recommends declaring the aforementioned equipment as surplus.

Receipt of October 2019 Crime Statistics

Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Approval to Reject Community Development Block Grant Bids

Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Authorization to proceed with Option #1 for the new Recreation Center as reviewed and discussed on 11-25-19.

Motion made by Mayor Protem Henderson, seconded by Councilmember Viars.

Amended Motion to approve Option #2 for the new Recreation Center as reviewed and discussed on 11-25-19.

Motion made by Councilmember Ferris, seconded by Councilmember Blinkhorn. Vote taken, 2-3-0 (Councilmembers Viars, Henderson, and Eaton opposed). Motion failed.

Authorization to proceed with Option #1 for the new Recreation Center as reviewed on 11-25-19. Vote taken, 4-1-0 (Councilmember Blinkhorn opposed). Motion carried.

Approval of RESOLUTION 2019-44, 2019 authorizing Intergovernmental Agreement between City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority (KDDA) for purchase and demolition of the Budgetel Motel and associated land. Vote taken, 3-2-0 (Councilmembers Blinkhorn and Ferris opposed). Motion carried.