Council Action Summary – 12-16-2019

Approve a variance request submitted by United Consolidated Master, LLC (Reza Abree) being represented by Robert Good/Ron Engberg for property identified as 2695 Cobb Parkway for waiver of stream buffer variance setback. Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-12, 2019 approving an amended rezoning condition submitted by East Park JV, LLC for property along Cherokee Street identified as East Park Village Development to amend condition #2 of original rezoning under Ordinance 2017-11 to allow the maximum number of units to be capped at 938 from 850 an increase of 88 units. Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Approve renewal of the Alcoholic Beverage License for Beer, Wine and Sunday Sales for RK Fortitude LLC d/b/a RK Market located at 3338 Cherokee Street, Suite B, by applicant Chetan Panchal. Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-13, 2019 authorizing the issuance of the City of Kennesaw, General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 to refund the City of Kennesaw, General Obligation Bonds, Series 2004 and Series 2005 to achieve approximately $90,000 in annual debt service savings or approximately $800,000 of total savings. Approved 4-1 (Councilmember Blinkhorn opposed). Motion carried.

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-48, 2019 authorizing Second Amendment to the Joint Development Agreement Among The City of Kennesaw, Georgia, Sanctuary Development, LLC and Salt Kennesaw Properties, LLC dated December 7, 2017 and First Amendment dated May 21, 2018. Approved unanimously, as stipulated, 5-0. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-49, 2019 Authorizing a Joint Development Agreement Among the City of Kennesaw, Georgia and Core Property Capital, LLC. Core Property Capital (CPC) has made significant progress in advancing the 14+ acre mixed use project in downtown since they received CBD Project Approval. Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-50, 2019 authorizing a Joint Development Agreement Among the City of Kennesaw, Georgia, Keene Street JV LLC and Sanctuary Development, LLC. Approved unanimously, 5-0. Motion carried.

Consent Agenda , Approved unanimously engross, 5-0. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-45, 2019 and authorization for the Mayor to execute the Lease Supplement with Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) for the direct leasing program for one (1) 2019 Malibu for Code Enforcement and one (1) Malibu for City wide use.

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-46, 2019 to award the bid and contract for the Kennesaw City Hall Roof Renovation project to All American Markets, Inc. (dba MOPAC).

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-47, 2019 to amend the sanitation collection service agreement with Republic Services.