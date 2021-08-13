Day for Dogs at Swift-Cantrell Park’s Splash Pad

The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation will host a one-day event for dogs to end the season at the Swift-Cantrell Park Splash Pad, located at 3140 Old 41 Hwy.

On Tuesday, September 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Splash Pad at Swift-Cantrell Park will be open for dogs only to splash around and play for “Bark in the Park.” Admission is $2 per dog, with a 25 dog capacity limit in the Splash Pad at one time. Parks & Rec staff, as well as vendors and sponsors, will be onsite from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with music and giveaways

The rules of the Frank Boone Dog Park, located at Swift-Cantrell Park, will apply for the Bark in the Park event.

Park users and dog owners assume all risk related to dog park usage.

Dog owner/handler must be at least 18 years old, and is legally financially responsible for the actions of their dog.

Children under the age of 12 are not allowed inside the off-leash area (in this case, the Splash Pad), unless accompanied by an adult.

Dogs must be licensed and vaccinated with tags displayed on the collar.

Limit of 3 dogs per person, per visit.

The following dogs are not allowed in the park: vicious, dangerous, or aggressive dogs; sick dogs; dogs in heat; and puppies under 6 months of age.

Dogs must be under voice control and sight of owner/handler at all times, and the owner/handler must have a leash in their possession at all times.

Owners/handlers must immediately clean up and properly dispose of waste left by their dogs.

This event is sponsored by Kennesaw Pediatrics, with support from All American Gutter Protection and School of Rock West Cobb.

For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.