Declaration of Emergency

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, City of Kennesaw’s Mayor Derek Easterling declared a State of Emergency. As a result of the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has renewed the January 31, 2020 determination that a public health emergency has existed since January 27, 2020, nationwide. As such, the public health state of emergency will remain in effect until January 13, 2022.

Individuals are reminded to take measures to reduce their risk of COVID-19, including proven public health and social measures such as wearing well­fitting masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing, improving the ventilation of indoor spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and getting vaccinated.

Kennesaw’s Code of Ordinances, Sec. 34-2, grants the power to declare a state of emergency to protect the safety, health, and welfare of the public.

This declaration of an emergency shall continue until the Mayor finds that the emergency conditions no longer exist, at which time the Mayor shall execute and file with the City Clerk a document marking the end of the state of emergency. No state of emergency shall continue for longer than 30 days unless renewed by the Mayor. The City Council may, by resolution, end a state of emergency at any time. See, Sec. 34-2(a)(3).

For updates from the City of Kennesaw, please visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.