Dog Days at Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Four-Legged Friends Invited to Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ “Dog Days at the Gardens”

Kennesaw, GA (June 1, 2023) — Smith-Gilbert Gardens introduces new “Dog Days at the Gardens” the first Tuesday and Saturday of each month from June through October!

For just $3 per visit, pups can explore the gardens alongside their humans. Dog Memberships are also available for only $20! Memberships include a signature Smith-Gilbert Gardens gift.

For more information, please visit https://smithgilbertgardens.com/dogdays/.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens, located at 2382 Pine Mountain Road, is open Tuesday – Saturday, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.