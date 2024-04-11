Downtown Kennesaw to host returning First Friday Concert Series

Kennesaw, GA (April 11, 2024) — The Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority and the Kennesaw Downtown Merchants Association are excited to announce the fourth annual First Friday Concert Series, presented by LOUD Security, in Downtown Kennesaw.

The Series will run from May through October, with no concert during the month of July.

From 7:00 – 9:30 p.m., the community is invited to stroll through the Downtown area, and enjoy an evening of shopping, dining and live music. The concerts will take place in Downtown Kennesaw.

Lineup:

May 3: Weekend Getaway

June 7: G Cleft and the Playlist

August 2: OTP Outside the Perimeter

September 6: Bumpin’ The Mango

October 4: 293 Band

Reserve VIP seats at https://checkout.square.site/buy/Z2EKKIS74CGLLWQBHDIN6QVG.

For more information, visit www.kennesawdowntown.com.