City of Kennesaw Parks & Rec will be hosting a drive thru breakfast at Swift-Cantrell Park on Thursday, November 19, in appreciation of our residents! Kennesaw Parks & Rec is thankful for the community attending events, programs and visiting their parks!

Stop by the park from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for free breakfast items including Chick-fil-A biscuits, granola bars, fruit, juice and coffee! First come, first serve while supplies last.

Swift-Cantrell Park is located at 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.