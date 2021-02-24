Drive Thru Bunny Breakfast

The Kennesaw Parks & Rec Department is excited to continue the tradition of the annual Bunny Breakfast. This year, the Department invites the community to participate from the comfort of their vehicles!

At this year’s Bunny Breakfast, attendees will have the opportunity to take a quick photo with the Easter Bunny, grab breakfast to-go and take home an Egg Hunt kit. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, a fresh fruit cup and choice of drink. Egg Hunt kits include Easter eggs, candy, prizes and two Easter crafts.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own camera to capture photos with the Easter Bunny!

Tickets are $5 per person. Advance purchase is required. Tickets are non-refundable after March 20.

Curbside breakfast pick-up will take place on Saturday, March 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive.

Tickets are available on CivicRec!