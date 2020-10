The City of Kennesaw invites the community to join them for the Atlanta Bike Challenge – Biketober 2020.

The City of Kennesaw has declared Saturday, October 24, 2020, as Family Bike Day! The City encourages the community to get out and ride their bikes on a local trail and share their images by tagging the City of Kennesaw on social media.

To learn more about Biketober, please visit https://www.lovetoride.net/atlanta.