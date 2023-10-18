Final Race of 2023 Kennesaw Grand Prix

Kennesaw, GA (October 18, 2023) — The final race of the 2023 Kennesaw Grand Prix will take place on Saturday, October 28. The series, the premier 5K race series in north Georgia, is run on a mostly flat and fast asphalt course, professionally timed and USAT&F Certified, through Downtown Kennesaw and Swift-Cantrell Park. The course is perfect for competitive runners seeking a qualifying time for the Peachtree Road Race. But the festival-like atmosphere and plentiful food and drink make these races perfect for beginner runners/walkers, as well as families.

Participants in the Nightmare on Main 5K are encouraged to join in the fun and wear their Halloween costumes.

The four 5K runs are part of the Fit City Kennesaw initiative, encouraging residents to become more active and engage in wellness-related activities. Registration can be done online at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/72208/kennesaw-grand-prix-race-series-nightmare-on-main-5k. The entry fee of $35 includes a race t-shirt.

The Kennesaw Grand Prix makes a great race experience simple and easy. Each race begins at the Kennesaw First Baptist Church on Main Street in Downtown Kennesaw. With plentiful parking, restrooms, and room to spread out and warm up, the registration and start area helps to get racers ready for a PR race. Each race program includes a one-mile fun run at 7:30 a.m.; the 5K at 8 a.m.; and a Tot Trot at 8:55 a.m. Awards are presented at the after-party on Main Street at 9:15 a.m.

All races are electronically timed by Orion Racing powered by Start2Finish and awards are presented to the overall Male and Female winners, Male and Female Masters Winners, and the top three finishers in 12 age groups.

Participants in three of the four races in the 5K series races will receive a custom Kennesaw Grand Prix-branded stainless steel water bottle.

This year’s series is presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Croy Engineering, in association with the Cobb Sports Alliance.

Visit www.kennesawgrandprix.com for complete details.