First Friday Concert Series Returns to Downtown Kennesaw

Kennesaw, GA (April 10, 2023) — The Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority and the Kennesaw Downtown Merchants Association are excited to announce the third annual First Friday Concert Series in Downtown Kennesaw.

The Series will run from May through October, with no concert during the month of July.

From 7:00 to 9:30 p.m., the community is invited to stroll through the Historic Downtown area, and enjoy an evening of shopping, dining and live music. The concerts will take place at the Pedestrian Underpass/Tunnel Plaza off Main Street. VIP Tables are available for reservation for $70 for individual concerts or $300 for the series. VIP tables include a six-foot table with tablecloth, centerpiece and special gift. Tables will seat six individuals.

Lineup:

May 5: 293 Band (table reservation: https://checkout.square.site/merchant/ML4X3X23JVRR8/checkout/5LGMEW7SGF3TZZM6EDVP5GUS)

June 2: The GlowBand, an Eagles Tribute (table reservation: https://checkout.square.site/merchant/ML4X3X23JVRR8/checkout/6CSX2NFPCGNDBWM7T5D2EG7K)

August 4: Run Katie Run (table reservation: https://checkout.square.site/merchant/ML4X3X23JVRR8/checkout/JQ7EAMWR3FHOO5YVUDGOC7L2)

September 1: Brotherhood, A Doobie Brothers Tribute (table reservation: https://checkout.square.site/merchant/ML4X3X23JVRR8/checkout/QR3TGKJENW5SIPHCFF4NUYG4)

October 6: Emerald Empire Band (table reservation: https://checkout.square.site/merchant/ML4X3X23JVRR8/checkout/JYFKAH2FJRWKX5KXM7AXWFBT)

Season table reservation: https://checkout.square.site/buy/SEBBE344S2GCCFCXYHNJIYIO