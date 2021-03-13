The Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority and the Kennesaw Downtown Merchants Association are excited to announce the inaugural First Friday Concert Series in Historic Downtown Kennesaw.

The Series, which will run from April through October, will kick off on Friday, April 2, 2021 with an acoustic concert by Fire & The Knife.

From 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., the community is invited to stroll through the Historic Downtown area, and enjoy an evening of shopping, dining and live music. The concert will take place at the Pedestrian Underpass off Main Street. Tables are available for reservation for $50. Tables will seat six individuals.

To reserve a table, please visit https://turquoise-otter.myshopify.com/products/first-friday-concerts-in-the-plaza-table-rentals-april-2-2021

The roots rock act Fire & The Knife is composed of the husband/wife team JJ Boogie and Nanyana Summer. JJ Boogie, producer and guitarist for the two time Grammy winning band Arrested Development and singer songwriter Nanyana Summer, a cousin to Dolly Parton, come together to fuse country, folk, rock, blues and jazz in a way that is refreshing. Their dynamics and energy create a classic vibe that people of all ages enjoy at every one of their shows. From groovy intimate acoustic melodies, to full blown electrifying harmonized guitars, Fire & The Knife delivers organic, from the heart rock n roll music.

The First Friday Concert Series is free and open to the public.