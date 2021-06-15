Kennesaw Parks & Rec to Host Go Skateboarding Day Celebration

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation invites area residents to celebrate Go Skateboarding on Monday, June 21, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Kennesaw Skatepark, located at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW. Parks & Rec will be providing snacks and music for the celebration and will have vendors on-site.

Go Skateboarding Day was created in 2004 by the International Association of Skateboard Companies (IASC) to help make skateboarding more accessible through events held in major cities around the world. In 2006, more than 350 events took place in 32 countries. The following year, the IASC received Special Congressional Recognition from US Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez for their work in promoting skateboarding and encouraging young people to get outside and practice the sport.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.kennesawparks.com or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.