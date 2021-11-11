Registration Now Open for Kennesaw Parks & Rec Holiday Art Contest

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation invites area residents to help celebrate the holiday season by decorating a wooden mug to be displayed at the Depot Park Tunnel!

Kennesaw Parks & Rec will supply the wooden piece; contestants supply the creativity! Contestants may use paint, collage, mosaic or more to create a unique masterpiece to participate in this holiday art contest. Cost for entry is $10. Spaces are limited.

All items will be judged and prizes will be awarded to the winning entries in each of the following categories:

Best Overall

Parks & Rec Director’s Choice

Most Creative

Registration is available at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE3NTU0MzU

The decorations will be on display at the Depot Park Tunnel from December 4 – December 26.

The Holiday Art Contest is sponsored by Ryan Family Chiropractic.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.