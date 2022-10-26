Holiday Market – Call for Artists

Calling all artists & craft vendors! The Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority and Kennesaw Art & Culture Commission are excited to announce a Call for Artists to participate as vendors in our annual Kennesaw Holiday Market. The market will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from Noon to 6pm. Merchandise should be handmade/crafted, locally produced, and suitable for holiday gifts (no commercially produced items or direct sales items will be accepted). Examples of item categories include: Original artwork, Crocheted/Knitted goods, Candles, Glassware/Ceramics, Jewelry, Wood Craft, Bath Goods, Food items (with appropriate cottage licensing), and Children’s Gifts. Full show and application guidelines are available at the application link.

A limited number of scholarship booths are available at no charge to non-profits, student organizations, 1st generation refugee/immigrant groups from developing countries, or similar groups. Scholarship applicants should complete the scholarship section of the application and provide a copy of the 501(c)3 or other relevant documentation of the group’s organizational status.

Interested vendors may apply online at https://forms.gle/r5AqXyqhAWWuvjR47. The deadline to apply is Friday, November 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.