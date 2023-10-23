Holiday Market Returns to Kennesaw

Kennesaw, GA (October 23, 2023) — The Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority announces the return of the Kennesaw Holiday Market for 2023.

The Kennesaw Holiday Market returns for 2023 with a new date and venue to help get a jump-start on holiday shopping. Join the KDDA on Saturday, November 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. inside the Ben Robertson Community Center to shop with over 20 local artists and vendors. Saturday market is open to the public with free admission.

Enjoy early access and stroller-free shopping for the 2023 Kennesaw Holiday Market with a VIP ticket on Friday, November 3, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.! VIP night tickets include early access to over 20 vendors before the market opens to the general public as well as live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, one holiday beverage drink ticket and a VIP gift bag. A cash bar will also be available. (No age restriction, but everyone entering the event will need a ticket, and no strollers are allowed at the VIP night.) Tickets are on sale now for $25 each.

Purchase a VIP ticket at www.kennesaw-ga.gov!