City of Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is now accepting applications for the 2020 Holiday Tree Decorating Contest. The deadline for applications is November 23.
The entry fee is $50. Space is limited and entries will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis.
All entries will be judges and prizes will be awarded to the winning entries in each of the following categories:
- Best Overall
- Most Creative
- Best Theme (effective representation of your chosen theme)
- Popular Vote
The Best Overall Tree will receive a $150 cash prize. The Most Creative, Best Theme and Popular Vote will each receive a $100 cash prize.
Trees will be on display on Main Street in Kennesaw from December 8 – 31.
Applications are available at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTEyODc3NzY
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.