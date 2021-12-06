Kennesaw Parks & Rec to Host Holiday Wrap-Up

The Kennesaw Parks & Rec “elves” will be hosting a Holiday Wrap-Up from Tuesday, December 14, through Thursday, December 16, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The community is invited to drop off unwrapped and labeled presents at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive, and the Kennesaw Parks & Rec staff, along with volunteers, will handle the wrapping!

Participants will need to provide their gifts, wrapping paper, boxes, bows and gift tags, etc.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.