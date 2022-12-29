KDDA Announces Grant Program

Kennesaw, GA (December 29, 2022) — In 2023, the Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority will sponsor the Main Street on the Move Flex Grant. KDDA will award grants ranging from $500 – $2500 to small businesses in Downtown Kennesaw for projects that will enhance productivity, expand or improve business processes, improve service delivery, support business expansion, or improve business facilities/infrastructure. Grant amounts are discretionary and will be awarded based on need and potential impact.
Grant applications will be available starting January 1, 2023, and will be due no later than 5 p.m. on February 1, 2023. An applicant information session will be held at City Hall on January 11, 2023, to answer any questions that potential applicants have regarding the application process or project eligibility.