KDDA Announces Grant Program

The City has converted to new Utility Billing software. With this conversion, all customers will now have a new account number that you will begin using immediately. If you were set up on auto-pay through the Kennesaw online payment portal, you will need to create a new login and password to set up your auto-pay at ttps://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/kennesawga/utilities, as your current auto-pay will not be valid any longer. To set up an account online, use the new account # listed at the top of the bill and the last payment amount that was made on the account. Payments can also be made by phone at 866-933-3506 (24 hours a day, 365 days a year). If you received a Utility Billing past due notification by email on Thursday, October 20, please disregard it. This process was being tested and was sent in error. We apologize for the inconvenience. Visit