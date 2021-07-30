City of Kennesaw to Host “Kennesaw 101” Citizens Academy

The City of Kennesaw is excited to announce that applications are now open for the second “Kennesaw 101: The Citizens Government Academy.”

The course is designed to expose participants to the diverse range of work the City performs, provide them an inside look at the day-to-day operations of the City, and contextualize all of these endeavors into the long-term vision of the City.

The Academy, which begins September 14, is open to City residents and business owners.

Each week, the Academy will have a specific area of focus on the different operations of the City, including culture and tourism, public works and facilities, public safety and justice, community development, budget and operations and political and legal process. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from city staff and participate in hands-on activities. After completing the program, participants will better understand the role of local government in ensuring the prosperity of its community

The Academy will meet weekly on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, with graduation scheduled for November 8.

The application is available for download on the City website at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/download/kennesaw-101-application/.