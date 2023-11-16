Kennesaw Acworth 911 Achieves Re-Accreditation

Kennesaw, GA (November 16, 2023) — The Kennesaw Acworth E-911 Communications Center recently achieved re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), emphasizing their dedication to upholding high standards and best practices.

CALEA was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority through the joint efforts of law enforcement’s major executive associations. The purpose of CALEA is to improve the delivery of public safety services by maintaining a body of professional standards that support the administration of accreditation programs.

“Not every department qualifies for the CALEA standard,” says Mayor Derek Easterling. “During the confirmation and final interview phase of the process, the oversight committee commented on the exceptional work our 911 Center has done to move ahead, resolving minor deficiencies in policy and procedures to finding themselves at the top. Nikki McGraw has performed flawlessly in her role as Director, leading her people to the top in performance standards and in achieving accreditation.”

The Public Safety Communications Accreditation Program provides communications centers with a process to systemically review and internally assess its operations and procedures. This program requires organizations to collect and analyze important data for the purpose of making sound operational and administrative business decisions, creating leadership and practitioner-accountability. During the assessment, Kennesaw Acworth 911 had to show proof of compliance with the 207 standards. These standards are broken down into the seven areas of organization, direction and supervision, human resources, recruitment, selection and promotion, training, operations, and critical incidents, special operations and homeland security.

Accreditation is reviewed annually with full re-accreditation assessment every four years. This re-accreditation marks the second consecutive for Kennesaw Acworth 911.

Being awarded the accreditation & re-accreditation is a true testament of the dedication, professionalism and hard work of Kennesaw Acworth 911.