Kennesaw/Acworth 911 Center Awarded CALEA Accreditation

The Kennesaw/Acworth 911 Center, located at City of Kennesaw City Hall, was recently awarded their accreditation for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

“I am proud of the work of our 911 Center to be recognized and awarded the CALEA accreditation,” said City Manager, Dr. Jeff Drobney. “This speaks volumes of the dedication, professionalism and hard-work of our emergency communication team.”

The purpose of CALEA is to improve the delivery of public safety services by maintaining a body of professional standards that support the administration of accreditation programs. The Public Safety Communications Accreditation Program provides a communications center, or the communications unit of a public safety agency, with a process to systemically review and internally assess its operations and procedures.

This program requires organizations to collect and analyze important data for the purpose of making sound operational and administrative business decisions, creating leadership and practitioner-accountability. In addition, the focus is on quality assurance, interoperability, emerging technologies, risk analysis, asset security, resources access, contemporary training, and a range of other operational functions.

During the assessment, the Kennesaw/Acworth 911 Center had to show proof of compliance with the 207 standards that constitute the CALEA Public Safety Communications Accreditation Program. These standards are broken down into the seven areas of organization, direction and supervision, human resources, recruitment, selection and promotion, training, operations, and critical incidents, special operations and homeland security.

Receiving the award of the accreditation is a significant accomplishment for the members of the Kennesaw/Acworth 911 Center, but, most importantly, it denotes the quality of service the agency provides for the Kennesaw and Acworth communities.

The Kennesaw/Acworth 911 Center’s accreditation will be reviewed annually with full re-accreditation assessment every four years.