Kennesaw Art & Culture Commission Presents the Artwork of Amanda Hogan

The Kennesaw Art & Culture Commission (KACC) is excited to present the artwork of Amanda Hogan. Hogan’s exhibit, “Chroma Storm Arts” is now on display at the Fine Art Gallery in the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive, and will remain on display through the end of May.

An Opening Reception for the exhibit is scheduled for Friday, May 7 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center.

For those unable to view the exhibit in-person, a digital version has been uploaded to the KACC Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/frc336ed

About Amanda Hogan:

Amanda Hogan is a children’s hairstylist who decided to get in touch with her creative side. It all started with an acrylic pour! Amanda had trouble finding the perfect décor to suit her bathroom remodel. With a little homework, she created her first eye-catching, colorful, acrylic pour.

After that, Amanda was hooked! She fell in love with the science of mixing required to keep her acrylic pours bright, vibrant, and interesting. She explains that too often, the process is rushed, resulting in “muddy pours”.

As her love of creating artwork grew, Amanda thought, “I should share this with the world!” She then created a YouTube channel called Chroma Storm Arts. As her channel grew on YouTube, she discovered many new creative avenues and began playing with altered books and art journaling.

Amanda found creating altered books and art journaling collages extremely interesting. She deeply enjoyed creating collages and the way layering makes things look visually pleasing. Building focal points with clippings for magazines and copyright free webpages, she created interesting art journal pages to express her feelings and events of the day. It was an extremely great outlet!

As fun as collage was, Amanda still found herself wanting to learn more. She began reading books and watching instructional videos on sketching and drawing. Amanda now does all she can to develop her unique artist expression.

Amanda has opened an art gallery and studio in Rockmart, Georgia, also named Chroma Storm Arts. Here she exhibits and sells artwork by local artists and teaches classes on acrylic pouring, altered books and art journaling, and mixed media!