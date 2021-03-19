Kennesaw Art & Culture Commission Presents the Artwork of Sarah Willaert

The Kennesaw Art & Culture Commission (KACC) is excited to present the artwork of Sarah Willaert. Willaert’s exhibit, “A Path Through My Mind & Heart,” will be on display at the Fine Art Gallery in the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive, through the end of April.

Willaert will be on-site Thursdays through the month of April from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. to speak with Gallery visitors.

A Gallery Tour and “Create With Me” free, virtual tutorial video can be found on the Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KennesawParksRecreation.

KACC invites the community to participate in creating with Willaert via coloring pages that have been uploaded to the City’s website at https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/download/sarah-willaert-coloring-pages/. Once colored, KACC asks that participants submit a copy of their work to KACC@kennesaw-ga.gov. All participants will be entered into a drawing to win a gift card. The deadline for entries is April 22, as the drawing will take place on April 23.

For those unable to view the exhibit in-person, a digital version has been uploaded to the KACC Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/puv3x3hb.