Kennesaw Celebrates the Holiday Season with Annual Holly Days events

KENNESAW, Ga. (Nov. 5, 2026) — The holiday season shines brighter in Kennesaw as the city launches its annual Holly Days celebration, a series of events running from mid-November through the New Year.

Featuring dazzling lights, festive markets, creative workshops and community traditions, Holly Days offers activities and entertainment for all ages.

Depot Park becomes a winter wonderland

Downtown Kennesaw’s Depot Park will transform into a holiday destination illuminated by more than 100,000 lights. Displays include a sparkling tunnel, towering toy soldiers and a festive sleigh, providing plenty of opportunities for holiday photos.

The Holiday Extravaganza runs Nov. 29 through Jan. 10, 2027. All holiday displays and decorations must be removed from Depot Park by the end of the day Jan. 10, 2027.

Santa sightings all season long

Santa will make several stops throughout Kennesaw, giving families multiple opportunities for photos and holiday fun.

Tree Lighting Ceremony: Dec. 2 at Depot Park, featuring a choir performance at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting at 7 p.m.

Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 5 at the Ben Robertson Community Center. The event is co-sponsored by the Kennesaw/Acworth Optimist Club. Preregistration is required.

Pictures with Santa: Dec. 5 at Depot Park. Free walk-up photos will be available, along with reserved photo sessions for $15. Preregistration is required for reserved sessions.

Dinner with Santa: Dec. 8 at 1885 Grill. Proceeds benefit the Jerry Worthan Memorial Christmas Fund.

Santa’s Garden Party: Dec. 11-12 at Smith-Gilbert Gardens. Preregistration is required.

All Aboard for Holiday Fun: Dec. 12 at the Southern Museum.

Sleigh Ride for Smiles: Dec. 12, featuring a charity car cruise with Santa and his helpers.

Shop local and win big

Holiday shopping becomes even more festive with several opportunities to support local businesses and find unique gifts.

Kennesaw Holiday Market: Nov. 13-14 at the Ben Robertson Community Center, featuring handcrafted gifts. Complimentary bites and live music will be available Friday, Nov. 13.

Holiday Gift Shop: Nov. 20-21 at the Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Pottery Studio.

Holiday Tic-Tac-Toe: Beginning Nov. 28, shoppers can support local businesses and enter to win prizes.

Museum and Garden Gift Shops: Visitors can find unique gifts, local treats and artisan items.

Holiday workshops and activities

Residents and visitors can celebrate the season through a variety of holiday-themed workshops and activities throughout Kennesaw, including:

Holiday Ornament Making: Dec. 3 at the Ben Robertson Community Center.

Holiday Bingo Night: Dec. 7 at the Ben Robertson Community Center.

Holiday Mahjong Night: Dec. 8 at the Ben Robertson Community Center.

Holiday Candle Making: Dec. 10 at the Ben Robertson Community Center.

Garden Learning Series: DIY Holiday Wreath Making: Dec. 12 at Smith-Gilbert Gardens.

Illuminate Holly Days Parade: A night of holiday lights

The city of Kennesaw invites the community to the Illuminate Holly Days Parade on Saturday, Dec. 5, along Main Street in downtown Kennesaw.

The city’s first nighttime, light-up Holly Days Parade will feature illuminated floats, decorated vehicles and creative displays inspired by this year’s theme, “Santa’s Workshop.”

The parade lineup will begin at Adams Park, with the parade stepping off at 6 p.m. Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy an evening of holiday lights, festive displays and community celebration.

Glimmer & Glee: A Holly Days Flight — A sky-high spectacle

The city of Kennesaw invites the community to Glimmer & Glee: Drone Show on Sunday, Dec. 13, in downtown Kennesaw.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with seasonal music and performances, followed by a drone light show at 7:30 p.m. over the United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park.

The show will feature synchronized drones creating glowing holiday scenes in the night sky. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for comfortable viewing.

Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages.

All Aboard for Holiday Fun at the Southern Museum

The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History will celebrate the holidays with its annual All Aboard for Holiday Fun event on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature festive activities for all ages, with a focus on Victorian holiday traditions and music.

Live performances throughout the day will include fiddle tunes by Doug Carson, a special handbell performance by Christ Episcopal Church Kennesaw from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and Victorian carolers Like the Dickens from 11 a.m. to noon. Guests can also enjoy hands-on learning experiences led by Bach to Rock.

Visitors can explore Victorian-era traditions in the Event Gallery, including Civil War soldier stories, candle dipping, card making, wreath-making demonstrations by Cobb Master Gardeners and complimentary wassail tastings.

Families can enjoy interactive train layouts and visit with Santa, who will be at the museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to greet families and hear holiday wishes. An exclusive members-only area will offer additional holiday treats.

All activities are included with regular museum admission: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children. Picture ornaments will be available in exchange for a small donation to the Kennesaw Museum Foundation, which will also host a raffle featuring various prizes.

The museum’s gift shop, the General Emporium, will offer Christmas-themed merchandise and popular train toys for purchase.

For more information about the event and other museum activities, visit southernmuseum.org.

Santa’s Garden Party returns to Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Smith-Gilbert Gardens will host Santa’s Garden Party Dec. 11-12 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Families can enjoy extended evening hours filled with holiday storytimes, sweet treats, crafts and opportunities to take pictures with Santa.

Winter-themed storytimes will begin at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas, holiday sweaters or other festive attire.

A preregistered time slot is required to guarantee a photo with Santa. On Saturday, Dec. 12, dogs are welcome at the Gardens, and owners can bring their pets for pictures with Santa.

New this year, guests can decorate an ornament, place a wish inside and hang it on the Wishing Tree in the Conifer Garden.

Admission is $25 for one adult and one child, with additional adult and child tickets available after the initial pair purchase. Garden members may inquire about available discounts.

Tickets and Santa photo reservations are available at smithgilbertgardens.com.

Give back this season

Community members can help support local families through several charitable initiatives:

Sleigh Ride for Smiles: Dec. 12, featuring a charity car cruise with Santa and his helpers, along with shopping, raffles and a Winter Social.

Jerry Worthan Memorial Christmas Fund: Donations are accepted online or at the Kennesaw Police Department.

Applications for Assistance: Applications are available for families in need at the Kennesaw Police Department.

Join the celebration and discover why Kennesaw is such a wonderful place to celebrate the holiday season.

For the full Holly Days guide and event schedule, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation/special-events/hollyday.