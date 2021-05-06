KDDA Presents Kennesaw Farmers Market

The Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority, in partnership with Kennesaw First Baptist Church, is excited to present the 2021 Kennesaw Farmers Market. This year’s market will take place on Wednesdays, with hours of operation from 3:30-7:30 p.m., and will be located in the parking lot at Kennesaw First Baptist Church. The market season is set to open on Wednesday, May 26 and run through Wednesday, August 11.

The Market will feature farmers and makers, as well as some local favorite food trucks. On a typical Market day in summer, over 20 vendors will be set up offering their best vegetables, fruits, baked goods and specialty items.

Interested vendors may contact kennesawfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information on vendor applications and scheduling. Vendors are encouraged but not required to accept electronic payments; market attendees should be aware that some vendors might accept cash only.