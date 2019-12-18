Kennesaw Financial Report Earns Recognition

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the City of Kennesaw by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. This is the nineteenth consecutive year that the City of Kennesaw’s Finance Department has received the award.

“Finance Director, Gina Auld, and her team work proactively to consistently provide accurate, complete and timely financial information to our city leaders, residents and businesses,” says City Manager Jeff Drobney. “This recognition is well deserved.”

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users to read the CAFR.

The GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 20,500 members and the communities they serve.