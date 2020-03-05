Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K Race Schedule Set

The City of Kennesaw announces the schedule for the 2020 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K series. The series, the premier 5K race series in north Georgia, is run on a mostly flat and fast asphalt course, professionally timed and USAT&F Certified, through Downtown Kennesaw. The course is perfect for competitive runners seeking a qualifying time for the Peachtree Road Race, but the festival-like atmosphere and plentiful food and drink make these races perfect for beginner runners/walkers as well as families.

The six 5K races are part of the Fit City Kennesaw initiative which encourages residents to become more active and engage in wellness-related activities. Registration can be done online at www.kennesawgrandprix.com. The entry fee of $25 ($35 on race day) includes a race t-shirt.

This year’s lineup is as follows:

May 9 – Swift-Cantrell Classic

June 6 – Hero Run

Jul 11 – The Sports Fanatic

Aug 5 – Dream Dash

Sep 19 – Great Locomotive Race

Oct 31 – Garden Gallop

The Kennesaw Grand Prix makes a great race experience simple and easy. Each race begins at the Kennesaw First Baptist Church on Main Street in Downtown Kennesaw. With plentiful parking, restrooms and room to warm-up, the registration and start area help to get you ready for your PR race. Each race program includes a 1-mile fun run at 7:30 a.m.; the 5K at 8 a.m.; and a Tot Trot at 8:55 a.m. Awards are presented in the plaza adjacent to the Pedestrian Underpass at 9 a.m.

All races are electronically timed by Orion Racing and awards are presented to the overall Male and Female winners, Male and Female Masters Winners and the top 3 finishers in 12 age groups.

Participants in four of the six 5K series races will receive a specially designed hooded pullover. The pullover is made of premium soft French terry and is imprinted with the Kennesaw Grand Prix logo.

We gratefully acknowledge the contribution of this year’s sponsors Croy Engineering, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Henssler Financial, Cobb Sports Alliance.

Visit www.kennesawgrandprix.com or the Kennesaw Grand Prix Facebook page for complete details.