Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K Race Schedule Set

Kennesaw, GA (February 23, 2023) — The City of Kennesaw is excited to announce the schedule for the 2023 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K series. The series, the premier 5K race series in north Georgia, is run on a mostly flat and fast asphalt course, professionally timed and USAT&F Certified, through Downtown Kennesaw and Swift-Cantrell Park. The course is perfect for competitive runners seeking a qualifying time for the Peachtree Road Race. But the festival-like atmosphere and plentiful food and drink make these races perfect for beginner runners/walkers, as well as families.

The four 5K runs are part of the Fit City Kennesaw initiative which encourages residents to become more active and engage in wellness-related activities. Registration can be done online at https://raceroster.com/series/2023/72449/kennesaw-grand-prix-race-series. The entry fee of $35 includes a race t-shirt. Early bird registration is now open for $30 per race or $105 for the series!

This year’s lineup is as follows:

May 13: Fit City 5K

June 10: Summer Sun Run 5K

September 9: Harvest Hustle 5K

October 28: Nightmare on Main 5K

The Kennesaw Grand Prix makes a great race experience simple and easy. Each race begins at the Kennesaw First Baptist Church on Main Street in Downtown Kennesaw. With plentiful parking, restrooms, room to spread out and warm-up, the registration and start area helps to get racers ready for a PR race. Each race program includes a one mile fun run at 7:30 a.m.; the 5K at 8 a.m.; and a Tot Trot at 8:55 a.m. Awards are presented at the after party on Main Street at 9:15 a.m.

All races are electronically timed by Orion Racing and awards are presented to the overall Male and Female winners, Male and Female Masters Winners, and the top three finishers in 12 age groups.

Participants in three of the four races in the 5K series races will receive custom Kennesaw Grand Prix branded stainless steel water bottle.

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host a kick-off party for the series on Thursday, April 20, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Recreation Center, located at 2737 Watts Drive. Attendees will have the opportunity to register for the series as a whole or individual races and meet with vendors and sponsors.

This year’s series is presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Croy Engineering, in association with the Cobb Sports Alliance.

Visit www.kennesawgrandprix.com for complete details.