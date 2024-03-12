Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K Race Schedule Set

Kennesaw, GA (March 12, 2024) — The City of Kennesaw announces the schedule for the 2024 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K series. The series, the premier 5K race series in north Georgia, is run on a mostly flat and fast asphalt course, professionally timed and USAT&F Certified, through Downtown Kennesaw and Swift-Cantrell Park. The course is perfect for competitive runners seeking a qualifying time for the Peachtree Road Race. But the festival-like atmosphere and plentiful food and drink make these races perfect for beginner runners/walkers, as well as families.

The four 5K runs are part of the Fit City Kennesaw initiative which encourages residents to become more active and engage in wellness-related activities. Registration can be done online at https://raceroster.com/series/2024/72449/kennesaw-grand-prix-race-series. The entry fee of $35 includes a race t-shirt. Early bird registration is now open for $30 per race or $105 for the series!

This year’s lineup is as follows:

May 11: Fit City 5K

June 8: Summer Sun Run 5K

September 28: Harvest Hustle 5K

October 26: Nightmare on Main 5K

The Kennesaw Grand Prix makes a great race experience simple and easy. Each race begins at the Kennesaw First Baptist Church on Main Street in Downtown Kennesaw. With plentiful parking, restrooms, room to spread out and warm-up, the registration and start area helps to get racers ready for a PR race. Each race program includes a one-mile fun run at 7:30 a.m.; the 5K at 8 a.m.; and a Tot Trot at 8:55 a.m. Awards are presented at 9:15 a.m.

All races are electronically timed by Orion Racing powered by Start2Finish and awards are presented to the overall Male and Female winners, Male and Female Masters Winners, and the top three finishers in 12 age groups.

Participants in three of the four 5K series races will receive custom Kennesaw Grand Prix branded gift.

The 2024 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K series is presented by CROY Engineering and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with support from Cobb Sports Alliance, Williams Elleby Law Firm, Viva Chicken, Kennesaw First Baptist Church and Dream Vacations.

Visit www.kennesawgrandprix.com for complete details.