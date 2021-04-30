Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K Race Schedule Set

The City of Kennesaw announces the schedule for the 2021 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K series. The series, the premier 5K race series in north Georgia, is run on a mostly flat and fast asphalt course, professionally timed and USAT&F Certified, through Historic Downtown Kennesaw. The course is perfect for competitive runners seeking a qualifying time for the Peachtree Road Race. But the festival-like atmosphere and plentiful food and drink make these races perfect beginner runners/walkers as well as families.

The six 5K runs are part of the Fit City Kennesaw initiative which encourages residents to become more active and engage in wellness-related activities. Registration can be done online at https://raceroster.com/series/2021/47611/kennesaw-series. The entry fee of $25 ($35 on race day) includes a race t-shirt.

This year’s lineup is as follows:

May 8 – Swift-Cantrell Classic

June 5 – Run for Wounded Heros

July 10 – The Sports Fanatic

Aug 14 – Dream Dash

Sep 18 – Great Locomotive Race

Oct 30 – Garden Gallop

The Kennesaw Grand Prix makes a great race experience simple and easy. Each race begins at the Kennesaw First Baptist Church on Main Street in Historic Downtown Kennesaw. With plentiful parking, restrooms, room to spread out and warm-up, the registration and start area helps to get racers ready for a PR race. Each race program includes a one mile fun run at 7:30 a.m.; the 5K at 8 a.m.; and a Tot Trot at 8:55 a.m.. Awards are presented at the after party in the front parking lot of Kennesaw First Baptist Church 9:15 a.m.

All races are electronically timed by Orion Racing and awards are presented to the overall Male and Female winners, Male and Female Masters Winners, and the top three finishers in 12 age groups.

Participants in four of the six 5K series races will receive custom Kennesaw Grand Prix branded lounge pants.

Visit www.kennesawgrandprix.com or the Kennesaw Grand Prix Facebook page for complete details.